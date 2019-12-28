Services
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Sky View Memorial Park
Marie Denny Wheeler Obituary
Marie Denny Wheeler

Swannanoa - Marie Denny Wheeler, 57, of Swannanoa passed away December 27, 2019.

The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following.

A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00am in Sky View Memorial Park.

Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019
