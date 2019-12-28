|
Marie Denny Wheeler
Swannanoa - Marie Denny Wheeler, 57, of Swannanoa passed away December 27, 2019.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in the chapel of Harwood Home for Funerals with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following.
A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 11:00am in Sky View Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Harwood Home for Funerals.
www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019