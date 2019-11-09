|
Marie Farr
Conover, NC - Marie Blanche Hoeny Farr, formerly of Fletcher, passed away on Friday, November 8th, 2019 in Conover, North Carolina at her home, surrounded by her children and loving care givers.
Marie was born in Pascagoula, Mississippi on September 14, 1942, to Arthur John Hoeny and Mae Emilia LaFleur Hoeny. Marie was raised in Port Arthur, Texas, graduated from Bishop Byrne High School in 1960, attended St. Thomas University in Houston, Texas for two years before transferring to Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas where she graduated in 1964. Marie was a life long learner and went on to receive her Masters Degree in 1996 from the University of Southern Mississippi. She was a beloved teacher in Buncombe and Henderson County Schools where she helped many children as a History Teacher, Spanish Teacher and English as a Second Language Teacher. She earned her National Board Certification as an ESL Teacher.
Marie loved to travel and maintained many lifelong friendships around the world by active correspondence.
She was an active member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden. Five years ago she moved to Conover and attended St. Josephs Catholic Church in Newton. Marie loved reading, genealogy research and tending to her family and many life long friendships.
Preceding her in death were her parents and her older brother, Arthur John Hoeny, Jr. Survivors include her sons, Lawrence Brown "Chip" Farr, II (Berta) of Greenville, SC, Tom Farr of Candler, NC, Chris Farr of Candler, NC, Andy Farr (Tina) of Hickory, NC and Beth Williams (Kelsey) of Hickory, NC; and her beloved grandchildren, Lars, Magnus, Simon, Lila, Sophie, Maddie, Ella, Davis and Walker. In addition, Marie hosted two exchange students while raising her own family, Jan Benthien and Frank Giger of Switzerland.
The family wants to extend special thanks and appreciation to her dedicated caregivers who have given her the best quality of life with love and compassion: Sandy Austin, Sarah Embler, Margaret Carlton, Makayln Benge, Jeannie Godfrey, Lajeanna Lovelace, Melissa Bolden and Robbin Allen. We also want to thank Donna Sharman for bringing mom communion while she was home bound.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden, NC. Burial will follow at Calvary Episcopal Churchyard in Fletcher.
Memorials may be made to: St. Barnabas Catholic Church, Arden, NC or St. Josephs Catholic Church, Newton, NC.
An online memorial guest register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019