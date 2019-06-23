|
Marie Greene Sparks
Jackson - Marie Greene Sparks, age 98, of the Estatoe Community, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Jackson County, she was a daughter of the late Annie Greene and wife of the late Ralph Sparks, Sr. who passed away in 1985. She was also preceded in death by a son, Teddy W. Sparks; grandson, Jon Spencer; sisters: Sadie Smith, Mary Washburn, and Molly Smith; and brothers: Algie Greene and Junior Rhineheart. Marie was a very involved member at Liberty Hill Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher, Church Librarian and Bible School worker for many years. She was a very talented quilter, loved canning, and making crafts for others.
Surviving is her daughter, Lavenia Ann Sparks Spencer of Marietta, GA; son, Ralph "Butch" Sparks, Jr. of Johnson City, TN; grandson, Ron C.W. Spencer of Marietta, GA; granddaughters: Natalie Marie Houston and Nena Alice Kennedy both of Spruce Pine, and Mary Claire Simmons and husband, Jared, of Marietta, GA; great-grandchildren: Caleb Cole, Vance and Reed Houston, Teigan, Evelyn, and Anderson Simmons; and sister: Willa Mae Woody and husband, John, of Kansas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22nd at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Rev. GE Freeman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hill Baptist Church for the Vacation Bible School Fund at 241 Hoot Owl Road, Spruce Pine, NC 28777. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 23, 2019