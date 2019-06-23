Services
Yancey Funeral Services
378 Charlie Brown Road
Burnsville, NC 28714
828-678-9962
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Greene Sparks


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Greene Sparks Obituary
Marie Greene Sparks

Jackson - Marie Greene Sparks, age 98, of the Estatoe Community, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18th, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Jackson County, she was a daughter of the late Annie Greene and wife of the late Ralph Sparks, Sr. who passed away in 1985. She was also preceded in death by a son, Teddy W. Sparks; grandson, Jon Spencer; sisters: Sadie Smith, Mary Washburn, and Molly Smith; and brothers: Algie Greene and Junior Rhineheart. Marie was a very involved member at Liberty Hill Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher, Church Librarian and Bible School worker for many years. She was a very talented quilter, loved canning, and making crafts for others.

Surviving is her daughter, Lavenia Ann Sparks Spencer of Marietta, GA; son, Ralph "Butch" Sparks, Jr. of Johnson City, TN; grandson, Ron C.W. Spencer of Marietta, GA; granddaughters: Natalie Marie Houston and Nena Alice Kennedy both of Spruce Pine, and Mary Claire Simmons and husband, Jared, of Marietta, GA; great-grandchildren: Caleb Cole, Vance and Reed Houston, Teigan, Evelyn, and Anderson Simmons; and sister: Willa Mae Woody and husband, John, of Kansas. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22nd at Liberty Hill Baptist Church. Rev. GE Freeman will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers are appreciated, or memorial donations may be made to Liberty Hill Baptist Church for the Vacation Bible School Fund at 241 Hoot Owl Road, Spruce Pine, NC 28777. To send online condolences, please visit our website at www.yanceyfuneralservice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now