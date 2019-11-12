|
|
Marie Hudson
Asheville - Marie Hudson, nee Robinson, was born January 11, 1926, in Asheville and died on November 10, 2019 at home. She was predeceased by her husband William Hudson, whom she married in 1954.
Her legend was and is enduring. A pioneer of the River Arts scene in Asheville, she came to painting late in life. She studied painting at Warren Wilson from 1979-1982 and at the Independent Study of Art Research Studios from 1984-1989. She reinvented herself in her fifties and nearly every decade thereafter. She was never boring!
People called her work Goddess Expressionism, and it was always fluid, female, and fabulous. She never caved to commercialism in her art and painted the way she lived her whole life—HER WAY.
Highly intelligent and well read, Marie could dish on virtually any subject. Politics, movies, books, pop stars, sex, and fashion. And, of course, Art. She loved gossip and, when warranted, could summon up language hardly befitting the Southern lady she appeared to be.
Marie was 93 when she died, but she never got old. She was one of a kind, and she will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her paintings are in many collections locally and throughout the country, including the Asheville Art Museum, Hickory Museum of Art, and the Western Carolina University Museum. Her art will live on as her legacy.
A celebration of Marie's life will be held on the French Broad River, where her studio was for more than 25 years. Date and time are yet to be determined.
Online condolences can be shared at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019