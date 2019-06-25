|
|
Marie Lane Greene
Candler - Marie Lane Greene, 92, of Candler went home to be with Jesus Friday, June 21st, after a period of declining health.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Greene; Her parents, George and Effie Lane; and a brother, Virgil Lane. She was a faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church, Candler and loved her church family.
She is survived by a daughter, Roena Dills and husband, Floyd of Candler; 4 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and a brother, James Lane of Marion.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 25th in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home, Marion, NC with the Rev. Derrick McCarson and the Rev. John Brendell officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion is honored to be serving the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 25, 2019