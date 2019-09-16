|
|
Marie Penland
Candler - Marie Beachboard Penland, 85, passed into the arms of angels on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.
Many remember Marie by the things that she was most passionate about: clogging, gardening, or spending sunny afternoons on her front porch entertaining friends and family. Or they may remember her as a dedicated employee, working for 24 years at Pisgah Manor as a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Marie was a native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County, and a lifetime member of Mount Moriah Church. She was the wife of the late Lloyd Penland, and daughter of the late Oscar and Chetta Lanning Beachboard, she was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne, Hubert, and Ray Beachboard; and three sisters, Eva Mae Sisk, Pansy Rhodes, and Barbara Conard.
Marie is survived by three daughters, Deborah Penland Hilton, and her husband, Bruce, of Candler, Jennifer Penland Hensley, and her husband, Mark, of Candler, and Amy Penland Judd, and her husband, Jamie, of Candler; a brother, Herbert Beachboard, and his wife, Dixie, of Candler; eight grandchildren, Andrea Whitt, and her husband, David, Tommy Tomlinson, Lisa Story, and her husband, Craig, Lorna Hollifield, and her husband Kimsey, Nicole Hensley, Grayson Hensley, Avery Judd, and Emma Judd; and four great-grandchildren, Christopher Riddle, Andrew Riddle, Madison Whitt, and Evan Gough; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Above all else, Marie is remembered by her loved ones as a giver. If a daughter needed a mother, if the sick needed a healer, if a boring day needed a little laughter, or an empty vase needed a few fresh flowers, Marie was the one to fill the void. She was our sunshine when skies were grey, and that, she will remain.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Reverend Joe Steadman and Reverend Dennis Lanning officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:15 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pisgah View Memorial.
The care of Ms. Penland has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 16, 2019