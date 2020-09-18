Marie Sprinkle Shook
Weaverville - Marie Sprinkle Shook, 91, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Shook was born April 19, 1929, in Asheville to the late Walter and Vernie Rogers Sprinkle. She was also preceded in death by a son, Gary W. Shook and daughter-in-law, Brenda R. Shook.
She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jack B. Shook; son, Steven B. Shook; and daughter Brenda S. Arrowood; grandchildren, Katie and Bryan Robinson; Brittany Arrowood; and Matthew and Elise Arrowood; great-grandchildren, Abel Elias Arrowood and Elora Jane Arrowood; Kinsley Marie Robinson; and two sisters, Evelyn Sabiston (Borden) and Karen Lindsay.
She worked for more than 30 years with Buncombe County as a Medical Laboratory Technologist. Her highest priority was her family. She enjoyed making sure they had everything they needed and always had their favorite homemade sweets and treats.
A memorial service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Sunday in the Patton Avenue chapel of Groce Funeral Home. Attendance is limited to 50 and face masks/coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charitable organization or church.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
.