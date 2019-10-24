|
|
Marie Stanley
Leicester - Ruth Marie Church Stanley, 89, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Pelican Health Asheville.
A native of Madison County, she had resided in Buncombe County since early 1950. She retired in 1995 from Bojangles.
Mrs. Stanley was the daughter of the late Jesse Howard Church and Hattie Mae Pratter Church, and wife of Latt Stanley who died in 1974. She is also preceded in death by her children, Donnie Swenie and Woodrow Stanley, and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda Russ of Asheville; Judy Goldsmith (Walter) of Swannanoa and Geraldine Hamlin (Jerry) of Asheville; son, Richard Stanley (Lynn) of Fairview; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Antioch Cemetery in Hot Springs.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 12 PM Saturday at Anders-Rice Funeral Home.
To sign Mrs. Stanley's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019