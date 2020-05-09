Services
Thos Shepherd & Son
125 S Church St
Hendersonville, NC 28793
(828)693-3435
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Westerdale Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Westerdale Scott Obituary
Marie Westerdale Scott

Asheville - Marie Westerdale Scott, 94, a beautiful light in this world went out on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Arbor Terrace of Asheville. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Warren H. Scott.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Marie attended Columbia Teachers College where she received her Masters degree in Arts. She taught elementary school and kindergartenin New Jersey, New York, Connecticutand Florida. She volunteered with the Red Cross, Family Services, Girl Scouts, Church, and the League of Women Voters.

She married the love of her life, Warren H. Scott in 1953 and lived in seven states through almost 57 years of marriage finally ending up in Hendersonville, NC in 2005. She will be remembered for her unending nurture and unqualified, unreserved love of her family.

She is survived by her children and their spouses; Warren and wife Doris, Vicky and husband Len, David, and Thomas and wife Jody, her ten grandchildren; Jeremy, Christopher, Josiah and wife Lexi, Isaac, Charity and husband Kyle, Jonathan, Melody, Caleb, Emily, and Sarah and two great grandchildren; Aubrey, and Zelda.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at or Memory Care at www.memorycare.org

An online register book is available for family and friends at www.thosshepherd.com . Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center are in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -