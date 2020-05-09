|
Marie Westerdale Scott
Asheville - Marie Westerdale Scott, 94, a beautiful light in this world went out on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Arbor Terrace of Asheville. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Warren H. Scott.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Marie attended Columbia Teachers College where she received her Masters degree in Arts. She taught elementary school and kindergartenin New Jersey, New York, Connecticutand Florida. She volunteered with the Red Cross, Family Services, Girl Scouts, Church, and the League of Women Voters.
She married the love of her life, Warren H. Scott in 1953 and lived in seven states through almost 57 years of marriage finally ending up in Hendersonville, NC in 2005. She will be remembered for her unending nurture and unqualified, unreserved love of her family.
She is survived by her children and their spouses; Warren and wife Doris, Vicky and husband Len, David, and Thomas and wife Jody, her ten grandchildren; Jeremy, Christopher, Josiah and wife Lexi, Isaac, Charity and husband Kyle, Jonathan, Melody, Caleb, Emily, and Sarah and two great grandchildren; Aubrey, and Zelda.
A private service will be held at a later date. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at or Memory Care at www.memorycare.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 9 to May 10, 2020