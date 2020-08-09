Marie Wilson Moore
Asheville - Marie Wilson Moore, who was born on July 8th, 1932 in Egypt Township, Yancey County entered into her heavenly home on August 6th, 2020 at the age of eighty-eight.
Marie graduated from Bee Log Senior High School and married Alvin Moore in 1951. Marie was known for her joyful sense of humor as well as her kind, caring and giving nature. Marie loved so much to spend time with her grandchildren and great grand child. She spent many years at the KOA campground in Cherokee and with the love of her life John Cordell, they made many friends and connections from those years.
She retired from Three Mountaineers Inc. in 1992 and regularly participated in the United Way and the American Red Cross Blood Drives.
Marie Wilson is preceded in death by her siblings, Woodrow, Lester, Brad, John, Ed, Claude, Alice Wilson Phillips and Nettie Wilson Fender. The Children of Sam Wilson and Nellie Ledford.
She is survived by her son Clifford Moore and wife Ruth as well as her grandsons; Jeremy (Sean), Christopher (Annie) and Derek, Grandson Liam Christopher and her long time boyfriend and caretaker, John Henry Cordell. She also is survived by many nieces and nephews. Marie will continue to live on within our hearts.
We want to thank all the honorary Granddaughters, Morgan Pressley, Katie Fender, Savannah Honeycutt and Hannah Latham who loved and cared for Marie bringing joy to Marie and all her family.
A small family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the American Red Cross.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at grocefuneralhome.com
.