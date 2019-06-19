Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Marilee Keener Penland Obituary
Marilee Keener Penland

Candler - Marilee Keener Penland, 93, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Emerald Ridge Rehabilitation and Care Center.

An Asheville native, Marilee was a daughter of the late Samuel Herbert and Artie Jones Keener. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Charles Penland, and sister, Roxie Brinkley.

Mrs. Penland is survived by her caregivers and niece, Barbara Brown and husband Richard; step-son, Ken Jones and wife Nan and their children, Timothy and Jeanette, whom were all like family to Marilee; five nieces, five nephews, and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Her family gives special thanks to the nursing staff at Emerald Ridge, the social services director at Emerald Ridge, Connie Bradbury, CarePartners Hospice nurse, Kelly McCall, and the musical therapist with CarePartners Hospice, Carly.

The funeral service for Mrs. Penland will be held on Saturday at noon at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. The Rev. Larry Collins will officiate. Private interment will take place at Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Her family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019
