Marilou "Ludy" Williams
Fairview - Marilou "Ludy" Huntley Williams took God's hand on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Care Partners Hospice.
Ludy was born in Fairview, NC on February 17, 1930 to the late Robert and Sally M. Huntley. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Carolyn Gray, Marjorie Drake, Joan Pearson, and Joyce Shytle; and her brothers Robert and Earl Huntley.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Kenneth Williams; her 4 children: Lisa Jenkins and Kevin, Erin, and Derek Williams; and her 2 grandchildren, Matthew Phillips and Colton Williams.
Ludy graduated from Fairview High School in 1948 and then attended Cecil's Business College. She worked all her life in federal and state government until her retirement in 1992, which included 14 years as Administrative Assistant to Congressman Roy A. Taylor.
She loved to sing and had always been a part of the choir at Oak Grove Baptist Church where she grew up and was a member.
Ludy loved her family with a pure, unconditional love. She was a devoted wife and mother and a good friend to all.
A service celebrating Ludy's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Fairview, with Rev. Tommy Wilkes officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday, May 24 at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1552 Cane Creek Road, Fletcher, NC 28732 or to John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center in Asheville.
The Williams family wishes to extend their gratitude to Dr. Virgil Thrash and to the Solace Center for their loving and compassionate care of our loved one.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 24, 2019