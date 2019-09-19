|
Mrs. Marilyn Faye York Woody
Durham - Mrs. Marilyn Faye York Woody, wife of the late Wayne David Woody, passed away September 16, 2019, at Parkview Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chapel Hill, surrounded by family heartbeats, after a lengthy battle against Alzheimer's Disease.
Marilyn was born July 10, 1931, in Alarka (Bryson City), North Carolina, the daughter of the late James Monroe and Sarah Lindsay York. Mrs. Woody was a resident of Durham, where she was retired after many years with Duke University.
She is survived by her five children, Mary Waynette Woody Harrison, David Walker Woody, Kristi Ann Woody Miller (Christopher), James York Woody (Regina) and Timothy Wayne Woody (Sherri); 11 grandchildren, Daniel Jenkins (Katie), Jennifer Chambers (Clint), Emily McClure (Sam) Jill Harrison (John), Alyson Taylor (Nick), Kristin Hassan (John), Mallory Woody, Clarissa Woody, Traci Woody, Sarah Woody, Evan Woody; 12 great-grandchildren, Brandi Morris (Derek), Kasey Jenkins, Ashlyn Jenkins, Walker Chambers, Jenna Chambers, Olivia Parker (Tyler), Oliver McClure, Montgomery McClure, Samantha McClure, Emma Ryan, Joshua Taylor, Ryleigh Taylor; two great great-grandchildren, Tatum Morris and Nash Parker; sisters, Vergie York (Bryson City), Rachel Smith (Bryson City) and Zell Yarborough (Lexington); many nieces and nephews, including a niece that has the standing of being a niece on two sides, Delight Woody Branton (Charles) of Durham.
In addition to her husband who requested she always have an army of heartbeats watching over her, and her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Jane Woody Jenkins, and her siblings, Dan York, Mae York, Enoch York, Beulah York Nations, Ralph York, Holden York, Joel York, Leslie York, Willis York, Antha York Elders, Lassie York Woody.
Our thanks to all that have traveled this journey with our family. We request that in lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a . A family service will be held at Mason Branch Cemetery in the future.
The Woody family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Hillsborough.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 19, 2019