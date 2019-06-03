Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Marilyn H. Knupp

Marilyn H. Knupp Obituary
Marilyn H. Knupp

Asheville - Marilyn Holcombe Knupp, 69, of Asheville, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at CarePartners Solace Center.

A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Ira and Donnie Maynor Holcombe. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Holcombe.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Rodger Knupp; two sons, Daniel Knupp (Reshma) of Asheville and Matthew Knupp (Heather) of Weaverville; one brother, Gary Holcombe and a grandson, Brayden.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made ABCCM (www.abccm.org).

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and the memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 3, 2019
