Marilyn Jean Davis
Marilyn Jean Davis, 25, of Asheville died unexpectedly on Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born on May 30, 1994 in Hickory to Margaret Setzler Belcher and Kevin Donnell Davis. Marilyn is survived by her parents Margaret Belcher and husband Lyle; Kevin Davis and wife Jennifer; brother Mason Davis; sister Peyton Campbell; maternal grandmother Janice Setzler; paternal grandparents Josie and Edwin Davis. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather John Setzler, Sr.
Marilyn grew up in Hickory and graduated from Fred T Foard High School where she was a member of JROTC and the track team. She loved people, never meeting a stranger. Sometimes her path had bumps and she fell but always getting back up and continuing on her life's journey and being a friend to so many.
The memorial service will be held Friday, Mar. 6 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hickory, receiving will follow.
In leu of flowers donations may be made to 12 Baskets of Asheville (ashevillepovertyinitiative.org) or Homeward Bound WNC (homewardboundwnc.org/).
Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Marilyn Jean Davis
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020