Marilyn Jill Meares
Mills River - Marilyn Jill Batts Meares, known to friends and colleagues as "Jill", died in her home on Monday, February 17th at the age of 83, surrounded by her children with a view of the mountains she loved and called home most of her life.
She was born to the late William Carroll Batts and Frieda Knoblauch Batts, January 31st, 1937, in Asheville, NC. She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Henry Holmes Meares, who died in 2015, and her stepmother Jeanne Batts Searcy who died in 2013.
Jill graduated from Asheville High School in 1955 and received a BS in Home Economics from UNC-Greensboro in 1959. After decades of teaching in public schools, she continued her education and received an MA in English Literature from the University of Central Arkansas in 1987. A lifelong learner, in May 2007 she completed the program of Theological Education at the University of the South's School of Theology in Sewanee, TN. She served as the Director of Christian Formation at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC for 15 years and taught Education for Ministry classes until Spring of 2019.
Jill married the late Henry Holmes Meares, Jr. at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC in 1958. While Western North Carolina was always their home, they lived for periods of time in Michigan, Arkansas, Texas and South Carolina where they were camp and program directors for summer camps and conference centers. Jill was devoted to the education and spiritual development of youth in many forms throughout her entire life.
Jill is survived by a host of children and grandchildren: Son Jeff Meares of Fort Smith, AR (wife Norma and children, Thomas and his wife Alaina, Spencer and his wife Madeline, and Lani); Daughter Alison Cohen of Brooklyn, NY (husband Warren and children, Lila and Ruby); Daughter Victoria Loke of Dawsonville, GA (husband John Michael and children, Ryan and Devin); Son Matthew Meares of Houston, TX (wife Laura and children Madyson and Nicholas).
Jill is also survived by her brother William Carroll Batts, Jr. and his wife Roberta Batts of Florence, SC and son William of Easley, SC.
Mom. Nana. Wife. Daughter. Sister. Teacher. Camp Director. Youth Minister. Professor. Learner. Friend. Artist. Mentor. Role Model. Organizer. Beautiful Soul. Christian. These are all the roles that Jill embraced with fierce dedication and passion and the ways she prayerfully sought to contribute to a just world rooted in compassion and love. Jill's faith in God and humanity is something to be in awe of, to study and learn from, and to aspire to emulate.
A service celebrating Jill's life will be held at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, NC at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22nd. A reception will be held at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Camp Henry Scholarship Fund, 900-B Centre Park Dr., Asheville, NC 28805 (http://www.camphenry.net/donate).
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To send a condolence or to share a fond memory with the family, please visit Jill's obituary page at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020