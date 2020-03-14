|
|
Marilyn Miller Garnett
Asheville - Marilyn Miller Garnett went home to be with the Lord on March 10, 2020. Marilyn was a faithful woman who loved God, her family and fur-ever companions.
Marilyn is survived by her husband Robert Prause Garnett, sons Charlie Parsons, Ronnie Parsons, David Parsons (wife Brenda) and daughter Pam Parsons; grand-daughters Demarice Dominguez, Rhiannon and Morganna Parsons; great-grandchildren Yoana, Julionna, Maryonna and Adionna Dominguez, Gabriel and Gwenivere Parsons, Cameron Parsons and Liam Gray; sister Pat Miller and brother Bob Miller. Marilyn had great love for her many nieces, nephews, extended family members and her church family. Marilyn will be greatly missed by her canine companion, Buster Brown, and her kitties.
Marilyn was born in Norfolk, VA to Paul Twitty and Beatrice Virginia Rowe Miller on December 10, 1938. She is pre-deceased by her parents and brother, Wayne Miller.
After many years as a homemaker Marilyn returned to school at Tidewater Community College and then onto Norfolk State University where she earned her degree and pursued a career in Social Work.
Services will be officiated by Pastor Dedrick Clark at First Church of God on 20 Hanover St. in Asheville, NC on Monday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation prior to the memorial service beginning at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations made in Marilyn's name to Charlie's Angels (5526 Hendersonville, Rd. Fletcher, NC 28732) or First Church of God (20 Hanover St., Asheville, NC 28806).
The Family expresses gratitude to Highlands Cremation and Funeral Care for their assistance.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020