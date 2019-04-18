|
Marilyn Morrison
Asheville - Marilyn Morrison, age 81, of Asheville, NC, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Brian Center in Weaverville, NC. She was born on June 8, 1937 in Kenosha, WI to the late Robert Gerald and Mary Kechler Morrison. Marilyn worked as a stenographer for the court system.
She is survived by her brothers, James Morrison of Milwaukee, WI and Joel Morrison of Jacksonville, OR; and her nephew, Robert Morrison of West Bend, WI.
There will be no service per her request. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Morrison Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 18, 2019