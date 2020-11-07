Marilyn Vincent Browne
Asheville - Marilyn Vincent Browne, 90, passed away peacefully in her home of 57 years on November 6th, 2020 after a brief illness. A native of Asheville, NC Marilyn was born on April 23rd, 1930 to the late Francis Thomas Vincent and Mary Calnen Vincent. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Fleming Browne Jr., her son - Francis Vincent Browne and her daughter-in-law, Stephanie Helen Browne.
Marilyn was born and raised in Buncombe County and graduated from St. Genevieve of the Pines with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. She was an active member of St. Eugene's Catholic Church and did extensive volunteer work and athletic coaching at the St. Eugene's Catholic School. She was also a proud volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital.
Marilyn was an avid golfer and loved to travel, read and spend time at the beach. She is survived by her children: William Fleming Browne III (Trip) of Asheville, Maier Browne Runyon and husband Scott Runyon of Atlanta, GA, Timothy Calnen Browne of Asheville, Ellen Browne McGuire and husband Joe McGuire of Asheville, Laura Browne Livaudais and husband Durel Livaudais of Asheville. She is survived by 12 grandchildren: William Browne, Caroline Browne, Jonathan Runyon and wife Marisa Runyon, Stephanie Runyon, Mary Elizabeth Johnson and husband Aaron Johnson, Catherine Runyon, Lauren Browne, Lindsey Browne, Sarah Katharine McGuire and fiance Kyle Goddard, Caleb McGuire and fiance Sydney Caldwell, Margaret Livaudais, Grace Livaudais and two great grandchildren Stella Maier Runyon and Benjamin Francis Runyon. She is also survived by her sister, Eileen Plaut of Cincinnati, Ohio and sisters-in-law Brenda Browne, Patrice Vincent and Terry Vincent and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Catholic Charities of Asheville www.ccdoc.org/en/donate
or Hospice Care Partners www.carepartnersor.org/donate/
.
Arrangements are pending for Marilyn and will be announced on the funeral home website.
