Marion McCord Link Leigon
Asheville - Marion McCord Link Leigon born 12/21/17 passed away quietly Sunday, June 9, 2012 at the Care Partners Hospice center in Asheville, NC. She called Asheville her home for the last 30+ years. She was raised in Miami Florida where her father was a newspaper man. She worked for the Red Cross and USO during Pearl Harbor where she met my Father Edward Leigon who passed in 1971.
She was a self-taught seamstress and designer. She was a Christian who always put other people first. She is fondly remembered for her feisty determined outlook on life.
She is survived by her two daughters Alexandra Louise Leigon of LA, Calif and Terry Lindsay Leigon Lewis her husband Eric S Lewis and 2 grandchildren Julia Elise Lewis and Nicholas Matthew Lewis of Sylva, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 30, 2019