Marjorie Anne Rowe Mann
Marjorie Anne Rowe Mann

Asheville - Marjorie Anne Rowe Mann of Asheville, NC, passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan, on October 1st, 1960, Margie spent her formative years in Bay City, Michigan.

Following her graduation from T.L. Handy High School in 1978, Margie completed her undergraduate degree at Alma College and obtained her law degree from Wake Forest University. Margie practiced law in Charlotte and subsequently in Asheville until the time of her death. Margie was a generous and active community member who owned Asheville Gymnastics that provided opportunities for many young members of the community; she also provided financial and legal support for ABYSA and the Highland Football Club.

Margie was a devoted parent who loved her immediate and extended families and is survived by her sons, Justin and Brendan Mann; her parents, Paul and Therese Rowe; her siblings, John, Jeanne, and William; and her beloved nephews and nieces Kramer, Kendall, Kaiden, and Ella. Her aunts, uncle, and many cousins of the Bielman and Curran families share many fond memories of Margie over the years.

Margie had a life-long love of music and dance and enjoyed outdoor sports, knitting, and painting; she loved spending time with her dogs Dutch and Miya. We will always remember Margie for her kindness and generosity, her reassuring smile, and for her contagious and unique laugh.

Memorial services are forthcoming.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
304 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
(828) 252-1821
November 10, 2020
Our kids brought us together but our souls kept us friends. What a beautiful soul you had Margie! We will miss you. Condolences to the family. Rest in peace!
Beate Mark-Madden
Friend
