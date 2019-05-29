|
|
Marjorie D. Borden
Canton - Canton - Marjorie Doss Borden, 77, went home to be with her heavenly Father, on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
A native of Lawrence County, Tennessee, she was a daughter of the late Richard Arthur and Lassie Pearl Colburn Doss. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reverend Marlon Elvin Borden, who passed away in 1993; a son, Marty Elvin Borden; three brothers, Richard, William and Johnny Doss; and one sister, Margaret Cooper. Marjorie was a long-time member of Crestview Baptist Church and loved to crochet, cook, work puzzles, and do Facebook to keep up with family and friends. She also loved to tell stories and spend time with her family.
She is survived by two daughters, Marla Rickman (John) and Marsha Mease (Terry), all of Canton; four sisters, Marcia Hardy of Ocoee, Florida, Martha Hopkins of Kissimmee, Florida, Mary Sue Darley of South Port, North Carolina, and Marion Faye Akers of Orlando, Florida; two brothers, Joel and Ray Doss, all of Ocoee, Florida; four grandchildren, Anthony Rickman (Savanna), Stephanie LaFalce (Tony), Andrew Rickman (Kelsey), and Brad Mease; four great-grandchildren, Lukas and Liam LaFalce, Clayton Mease, and Gavin Mauch; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Crestview Baptist Church, 3258 Pisgah Drive, Canton, NC, with the Reverend Dr. Dan Page, Reverend Ned Web and Reverend Jody Shufford officiating. Burial will follow at Bon-A-Venture Cemetery on Old Clyde Road. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UF Health Shands Children's Hospital, 1600 Southwest Archer Road, Gainesville, FL 32608.
The care of Mrs. Borden has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at www.wellsfuneralhome.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 29, 2019