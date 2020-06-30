Marjorie Edwards Styles
Marjorie Edwards Styles

Asheville - Marjorie Edwards Styles, age 84, of Asheville, NC went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Mission Hospital. A native of Buncombe County, she was the daughter of the late Fate and Nancy Phillips Edwards.

Marjorie was a real people person and never met a stranger. She lived to serve God and love and care for her family, friends, and others in a genuine and compassionate way. As a gifted pianist, she brought joy and inspiration using her God-given talent playing for quartets, singing groups and many churches her entire life. She retired from First Union/SunTrust Bank after more than 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Lawrence Maxwell Styles; son, Lawrence Veldon Styles; sister, Florence Honeycutt; brothers, Barnett Edwards, Glen Edwards, Raymond Edwards, Jerry Edwards, C.L. Edwards, Caroll Edwards and Howard Edwards.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Biddix (Tony) and Vicki Shelton (John); grandchildren, Joshua (Ashley), Whitney (Wesley), and Rachel (Kevin); great grandchildren, Jasmine, Nadalie, and Cody; sister, Edna Ponder; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11am, Friday, July 3, 2020 in the Penland Family Funeral Home Chapel. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 10am-11am. Rev. James Lamb and Rev. Joe Steadman will be officiating. A private family burial will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Black Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse at P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Styles Family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
