Marjorie Kathleen Ellis
April 6, 1967 - April 6, 2020
Marjorie Kathleen Ellis, formerly of Asheville, passed away unexpectedly on her 53rd birthday, April 6, 2020, after a brief illness. Kathleen leaves behind a legacy as a fierce advocate for all deaf people and those with other disabilities. She was a loving sister, daughter and a friend and mentor to many of her colleagues and students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania.
Kathleen attended public school in Asheville and graduated from T.C. Roberson High School in 1985 even though she had lost her hearing at the age of 5 from medication she received following a kidney transplant. Always the fighter, Kathleen (and her parents) never listened to the naysayers who believed a deaf student could never succeed in public school or college in the 1980's. Kathleen proved them all wrong and successfully earned her PhD from Michigan State University in 2001.
Kathleen loved softball and she had a passion for teaching just like her mother. She got to pursue these interests both during and after graduation. While working on her PhD, she taught undergraduate and graduate courses in her field of kinesiology and Deaf Education at Michigan School for the Deaf also setting up a brand new athletic program while she was there. Kathleen continued to support programs her entire career.
Kathleen began teaching at West Chester University in 2009. At the time of her death, she was the Director of the American Sign Language and Deaf Studies Programs in the Department of Languages and Cultures. She was the Committee Chair for Peer Review, and a member of the Committees for Program Evaluation and ADA Advocacy. She was a full Professor. Many students and faculty members have reached out to the family to relay their appreciation for Kathleen and the impact she had on their lives. She was well-respected in her field and tirelessly worked to make sure every student received the education they deserved no matter what challenges they faced physically. She had a beautiful heart and an incredible spirit.
Kathleen is survived by her immediate family; parents, Herbert and Nancy Ellis of Asheville, her sister Melissa Swarbrick of Pinehurst, NC, and life-long friend Patty Andrews, and her two cats, Nolan and Nala. In honor of her life, donations may be made to or your local humane society. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020