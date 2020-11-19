Marjorie Lee Hunnicutt Fowler
Barnardsville - Marjorie Lee Hunnicutt Webb Fowler, 74, passed away November 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Irene Harris Hunnicutt. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a brother, Steve.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Fowler; children, Felesia Norton (John), Susan Rollins (Sonny) and Chris Webb (Sonya); brother, Jessie Hunnicutt; grandchildren, Stephanie, Emilee, Sierra and Adam; 9 great grandchildren and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who held a special place in her heart.
A funeral service will be held 3:00pm Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Barnardsville Church of God with Reverends, Ronald Dodson, John Norton and Daniel Reid officiating. The burial will follow in the Harris Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
