Marjorie Lee Penland Robinson
Marjorie Lee Penland Robinson

Leicester - Marjorie Lee Penland Robinson, 87, of Leicester, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

A native of Buncombe Co., Marjorie was a daughter of the late Reggie and Lila Shepherd Penland. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vono Franklin Robinson, sisters, Dollie Crabtree, Emma Parham and Paris Rocket, and by her brothers, Bob, Len, Troy, Creed and Hughlon Penland.

Mrs. Robinson was a member of Straightway Baptist Church in Tennessee.

She is survived by 16 nieces and nephews, her brother Len's wife Pauline Penland, and her brother Bob's wife Pauline Penland.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery. The live stream of the service will be available at the Groce Funeral Home Facebook page.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
