Services
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Parham "Margie" Foster


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Parham "Margie" Foster Obituary
Marjorie "Margie" Parham Foster

ALEXANDER - Marjorie "Margie" Parham Foster, age 76, of Alexander, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Margie was born May 31, 1943 in Haywood County to the late Joseph Ray and Mary Ethel Reece Parham

Surviving are her husband, John Harold Foster, Sr.; sons, John Harold "Johnny" Foster, Jr., William Ray Foster, Kenneth Alvin Foster, and Randy Matthew Foster, Sr.; 3 sisters; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Lanny Cobb and Kellen Griffin will officiate. Burial will follow in Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2010 at the funeral home.

Following the burial friends are invited to join the family at Macedonia Baptist Church Fellowship hall for dinner and fellowship.

Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Carolina Baptist Tabernacle or Monte Vista Camp Meeting both c/o 114 Murphy Hill Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Foster's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -