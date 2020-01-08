|
|
Marjorie "Margie" Parham Foster
ALEXANDER - Marjorie "Margie" Parham Foster, age 76, of Alexander, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Margie was born May 31, 1943 in Haywood County to the late Joseph Ray and Mary Ethel Reece Parham
Surviving are her husband, John Harold Foster, Sr.; sons, John Harold "Johnny" Foster, Jr., William Ray Foster, Kenneth Alvin Foster, and Randy Matthew Foster, Sr.; 3 sisters; 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Ave., Weaverville. Reverends Lanny Cobb and Kellen Griffin will officiate. Burial will follow in Mountain View Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2010 at the funeral home.
Following the burial friends are invited to join the family at Macedonia Baptist Church Fellowship hall for dinner and fellowship.
Those desiring to make a memorial contribution are encouraged to consider: Carolina Baptist Tabernacle or Monte Vista Camp Meeting both c/o 114 Murphy Hill Road, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Foster's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020