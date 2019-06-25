|
Marjorie R. Kindley
Asheville - Marjorie R. Kindley 92, of Asheville, NC. went home to our Lord on June 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late James and Essie Rodden. She was preceded in death by her husband J. V. Kindley and granddaughter Kim Kindley. She is survived by her six sons, John Kindley (Bet), Gene Kindley (Dee), James Kindley (Sheila), David Kindley (Julie), Eddie Kindley (Angela), Jeff Kindley (Darla) and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a kind and gentle person with a great sense of humor who loved her family and made friends easily. She will be missed by many.
There will be a celebration of her life on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Brookstone Church - Merrimon Campus at 3:00pm. The family will receive friends at 2:00 pm prior to the service.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 25, 2019