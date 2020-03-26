Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Summey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Summey


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Summey Obituary
Marjorie Summey

Candler - Marjorie Delia Worley Summey, 95, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Mrs. Summey was the daughter of the late Barnard Wade Worley and Lura Lavada Wright Worley, and wife of Linton T. Summey, Jr. who died February 28, 2014.

Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Chatham and husband Roy of Candler, and several nieces and nephews.

Private graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family would like to say thanks to Dr. Paul Chang, Dr. Joseph Dement and staff, Dr. Peter Jaber and to her caregiver, Peggy Lackey.

Also, a special thanks to her neighbors and friends who showed her so much love and kindness from visits, flowers, and bringing her newpaper to her door.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ones favorite charity in her memory.

To sign Mrs. Summey's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -