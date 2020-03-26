|
Marjorie Summey
Candler - Marjorie Delia Worley Summey, 95, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, she was a member of Grace Baptist Church.
Mrs. Summey was the daughter of the late Barnard Wade Worley and Lura Lavada Wright Worley, and wife of Linton T. Summey, Jr. who died February 28, 2014.
Surviving are her daughter, Joyce Chatham and husband Roy of Candler, and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside services will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family would like to say thanks to Dr. Paul Chang, Dr. Joseph Dement and staff, Dr. Peter Jaber and to her caregiver, Peggy Lackey.
Also, a special thanks to her neighbors and friends who showed her so much love and kindness from visits, flowers, and bringing her newpaper to her door.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to ones favorite charity in her memory.
To sign Mrs. Summey's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020