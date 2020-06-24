Mark Charles Rhoads
On the morning of 19 June 2020, Mark Charles Rhoads, lately of Bill's Creek, NC, passed away at the age of 68 due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Mark was born in Goodland, KS in 1951 to Walter and Addie Rhoads. He was a star athlete in both football and baseball, even getting a try-out with his beloved St. Louis Cardinals. In 1972, Mark married Mary "Cookie" Lynn Wilkinson also from Goodland, after Cookie asked him to marry her. Mark was a loyal and loving husband until Cookie's death in May 2006 at the age of 55. They had two children, born on opposite sides of the country thanks to the U.S. Navy. Mark was a loving father, who raised his children to be first and foremost good people, and to put substance ahead of form.
In 1971, Mark enlisted in the Navy and reached the rank of Aviation Electrician's Mate 1st Class. Mark was then selected to pursue a degree and a commission at the University of Kansas. After graduation and commissioning as an Ensign, Mark became a Navigator and later Tactical Coordinator (TACCO) on P-3C Orions. Mark served directly in Cold War operations hunting Soviet submarines, during the Gulf of Sidra Crisis and during the Tanker War. When he was not harrying Soviet submarines, he spent time working in R&D and earning a Master's degree at the Naval Postgraduate School. Mark retired as a Lieutenant Commander after 22 years of service in 1994.
After the Navy, Mark entered the private sector working as a program manager for Electronic Data Systems (EDS) until he was forced to retire due to severe medical issues in late 2006. Mark defied the odds and the avarice of the insurance companies to survive. He toughed it out through four years and 12 botched surgeries in Kansas City before the Cleveland Clinic stepped in and gave Mark a new lease on life. The family will always be grateful for the excellence, care and decency the people at Cleveland Clinic showed Mark. Sadly, the joy of Mark's recovery was tempered a short time later by Cookie's death following surgery and a five-year fight against cancer and lupus.
After travelling with his son to Maine to spread Cookie's ashes on Old Bailey's Island, Mark travelled down the East Coast visiting old friends. One stop was to visit Lori Hardin, who had served with Mark in San Diego. She asked for his help remodeling her kitchen. He never left. They were married in 2008. After Lori retired from the Navy, they moved to the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Lake Lure, NC. Despite continuing health problems, Mark and Lori got about the business of enjoying life. No matter how rough his condition or how much pain he was in, Mark never lost his sense of humor or his refrain of "At least I'm still good looking".
Mark hunted, golfed, hiked, fished, spoiled his dog "Forest", tolerated some of the cats some of the time, and made sure to buy his grandkids toys that make noise. He cherished helping out around the Bill's Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion and the Moose Lodge.
Mark is survived by his wife Lori, his son Nathan (Erin) Rhoads and daughter Meagan Rhoads. His two granddaughters, Elena and Amelie, will miss their "silliest grandpa". He is also survived by sisters Pat and Caroline, and brothers Mike and Bill.
Mark demonstrated every day that a man is defined by his obligations to others and the sacrifices he makes to fulfill them. He honored every oath and obligation he took on, and always put others ahead of himself. The only people he was intolerant of were bullies, bigots and those full of bull. Our current times make more acute the sadness of losing this good man.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Mark's name to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and Pacific Crest Trail Association. A celebration of Mark's life is planned at the Fire Station in Bill's Creek, NC at 9:30 AM on Saturday 27 June 2020. Another celebration of his life will take place in Kansas once it is safe to do so, given the current pandemic.
The family would also like to express our gratitude to the team at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in Spartanburg, SC for their efforts to save and care for Mark, and the humanity they showed to the family throughout the last three weeks of Mark's life.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.