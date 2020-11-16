Mark Holmes Priest



Mark Holmes Priest, age 65, died at home on December 3, 2018. He was born August 23, 1953 in Rocky River, Ohio. Mark was preceded in death by his Mother Carol J. Priest and his father Carner H. Priest. He is survived by his brother Tracey E. Priest, his nephew Andrew Priest and two nieces, Raigan Priest and Hannah Priest. A service of remembrance was held on January 12th, 2019 at Lakewood Park Cemetery in Rocky River, Ohio by McGorray-Hanna funeral home (Lakewood, Ohio).









