Mark Holmes Priest
Mark Holmes Priest

Mark Holmes Priest, age 65, died at home on December 3, 2018. He was born August 23, 1953 in Rocky River, Ohio. Mark was preceded in death by his Mother Carol J. Priest and his father Carner H. Priest. He is survived by his brother Tracey E. Priest, his nephew Andrew Priest and two nieces, Raigan Priest and Hannah Priest. A service of remembrance was held on January 12th, 2019 at Lakewood Park Cemetery in Rocky River, Ohio by McGorray-Hanna funeral home (Lakewood, Ohio).




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
14133 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
216-226-5356
