Mark Nelson Staley
Asheville - Mark Nelson Staley, age 54, passed away at John Keever Solace Center May 3, 2019. He was diagnosed with cancer some weeks ago.
He is survived in death by the love of his life Shannon "Connie" Knapik, his three children Mark, Victoria, and Victor Staley; brother-in-Law John Knapik and wife Janice; sister-in-Law Linda Michaels and husband Jim; brothers and sisters in Love Milt, Patrick, Laura and Jennifer as well as many other loving friends and family and special fur baby Sangria.
Mark walked the path of Earth Religions for many years and was a member of the Mother Grove Goddess Temple, headed by the beloved Priestess Byron Ballard. He was an especially big fan of football's Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears and baseball's Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs. Mark loved Social Media and had a great knowledge of Sci-fi and fantasy. He was part of the URTV public access community as producer and host of the I-Ching show. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Mark enjoyed his mischievous sense of humor. He was one of the biggest fans the Blue Oyster Cult band ever had.
He was preceded in death by his Mother and Father Georgia and Julius Staley as well as brothers Wayne and Malcolm Staley. He will be deeply missed by a large circle of friends and family who valued him for his loyalty and kindness. Mark would want all of his friends and family to know he is watching and loving us from behind the veil.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 12, 2019