Mark Volrath
1967 - 2020
Mark Volrath

Asheville - Mark Alan Volrath, 52, passed away on June 22, 2020 after a period of declining health.

Mark was the son of Joe and Jean Volrath, and brother of Sandy Volrath who passed away on April 18, 2020.

Due to Covid 19 concerns, no service is planned at this time.

Memorials may be made to: Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 200 Mt. Carmel Rd, Asheville, NC 28806.

To sign Mark's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
