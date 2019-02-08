Services
Dr. Mark Wilson Bennett Jr.

Dr. Mark Wilson Bennett Jr. Obituary
Dr. Mark Wilson Bennett, Jr.

Burnsville - Dr. Mark Wilson Bennett, Jr., retired family physician and native of Burnsville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.

A Celebration of his Life will be held later in the spring.

In his honor, donations may be made to NC High Peaks Association - Mount Mitchell (N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation, 121 W. Jones Street, Mail Service Center 1615, Raleigh, NC 27699-1615) and/or Yancey County Humane Society, 962 Cane River School Road, Burnsville, NC 28714.

Holcombe Brothers Funeral Home is assisting the Bennett family.

To view this obituary online or send a condolence visit : www.holcombebrothers.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 8, 2019
