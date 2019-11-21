|
|
Marlene Huntley Taylor
Asheville - Marlene Huntley Taylor, (91) of Deerfield Retirement Community, Asheville, NC, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Borden Elliott Taylor, who died June 4th, 1994; her parents Marion Weldon Huntley and Estelle Mitchell Huntley; and her aunt who raised her, Carrie Huntley Sumner and her uncle Solomon Jefferson Sumner of Henderson County, NC. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Christine, Ruby and Elizabeth and her brothers Joseph and John. Surviving are her daughter Gail Taylor Baldwin, her son Borden Elliott Taylor Jr., her daughter-in-law Cynthia Hicks Taylor, her granddaughter Marlene Baldwin Dunwoody and her husband Phillip Dunwoody, two great grandsons, Aron Elliott Dunwoody and Eli Hill Dunwoody and her niece Cathey Bell Johnson and her husband John Johnson.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marlene's memory to the Deerfield Residency Fund at Deerfield Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC, 28803, www.deerfieldwnc.org .
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019