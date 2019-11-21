Services
Groce Funeral Home Lake Julian
72 Long Shoals Rd
Arden, NC 28704
(828) 687-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Huntley Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Huntley Taylor Obituary
Marlene Huntley Taylor

Asheville - Marlene Huntley Taylor, (91) of Deerfield Retirement Community, Asheville, NC, went to be with the Lord on November 20, 2019.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Borden Elliott Taylor, who died June 4th, 1994; her parents Marion Weldon Huntley and Estelle Mitchell Huntley; and her aunt who raised her, Carrie Huntley Sumner and her uncle Solomon Jefferson Sumner of Henderson County, NC. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Christine, Ruby and Elizabeth and her brothers Joseph and John. Surviving are her daughter Gail Taylor Baldwin, her son Borden Elliott Taylor Jr., her daughter-in-law Cynthia Hicks Taylor, her granddaughter Marlene Baldwin Dunwoody and her husband Phillip Dunwoody, two great grandsons, Aron Elliott Dunwoody and Eli Hill Dunwoody and her niece Cathey Bell Johnson and her husband John Johnson.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Marlene's memory to the Deerfield Residency Fund at Deerfield Retirement Community, 1617 Hendersonville Road, Asheville, NC, 28803, www.deerfieldwnc.org .

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -