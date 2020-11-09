Marsha Lynn McFarland Boone
Weaverville - Marsha Lynn McFarland Boone, 64, of Weaverville, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020. Marsha was born January 20, 1956 in Buncombe County to Faye McFarland and the late Charles McFarland. She enjoyed music, painting, baking and flowers. Marsha was a member of Forks of Ivy Baptist Church, where she was active as youth leader and in music serving as pianist for 40 years. Marsha retired from Buncombe County Schools, where she taught second grade for 33 years, most recently at North Buncombe Elementary School. Marsha was an outgoing, loving person who never met a stranger. She was always quick to welcome a new neighbor or tell someone about Jesus. She loved family gatherings and Church socials.
Left behind to cherish her memory in addition to her mother, is her husband of 44 years, Dennis Boone; sons, Matthew (Kate), Tyler (Erin); brother, Larry McFarland (Sandy); grandchildren, Nolan, Haven, and Audrey Boone as well as special nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:30PM Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Robbie Capps Memorial Chapel of Blue Ridge Funeral Service. Reverend Jerry Shelton will officiate. Burial will follow in Forks of Ivy Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Special thanks to SECU Center for Memory Care, Madison County Hospice, Mars Hill Retirement Center staff, and many care giving neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to The SECU Center for Memory Care, 100 Far Horizons Lane Asheville, NC 28803, or www.memorycare.org
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.blueridgefuneralservice.org