Marshall Ramsey
Fletcher - Marshall Ramsey, 70, a native of Asheville, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his "girls, Vivi, He, E, O-O & Nay Nay", (Vicky, Heather, Elin, Joanna Hare, Hannah Hawkins) who he adored so much.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ulysses Grant Ramsey, Jr. and Mabel Ramsey, as well as his brother, Johnny. Surviving are his siblings, Sandy Dryman (Dickie), Gene Ramsey (Kay), Jackie Smith (Paul), and Milton Ramsey (Joanne).
He loved and played sports of all kinds. He was an avid golfer and a UNC Tar Heel basketball fanatic. Marshall never met a stranger, loved making people laugh, and had a heart of pure gold. He had a passion for children and helping those less fortunate. He was known to personally hand deliver coats, clothing and other necessities to the homeless around town. Marshall's legacy will live on through his spouse Vicky; daughter Heather; and granddaughter Elin.
A celebration of Marshall's life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5th at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian in Arden.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the WNC Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 909, Asheville, NC 28802.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Oct. 4, 2019