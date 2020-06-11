Martha Adelle Alexander Hungerford
Mint Hill, NC - Martha Adelle Alexander Hungerford, 81, passed peacefully in Lincolnton on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Martha was born at home at 163 Brevard Road, Asheville, to the late Jasper Allen and Lois Adella Davis Alexander. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Lynn Hungerford, who died in 2007.
Martha was a 1957 graduate of Morristown (TN) High School, where she met the love of her life, Jimmy Hungerford. For 21 years she traveled the world as the wife of a soldier, primarily in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Europe.
Known as the neighborhood mom, her home hosted anyone looking for good food and conversation. She was a pivotal member of a group that helped preserve trees on Vermont Ave, and she and Jimmy organized the first neighborhood association in West Asheville. Martha's special interests included cooking, crossword, scrabble, stained glass, square dancing and the Army Intelligence "Super Group".
She was actively involved as Democrat precinct judge in West Asheville for over 20 years.
Mrs. Hungerford is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hungerford (Belinda Saldivar), Brenda Gail Ploss (Charlie), and Teresa Jones (Chris); son, James Hungerford (Kim); sister, Brenda Marie Arey (Markley); grandchildren, Brooke Alexandra Hungerford, James Riley Hungerford, Kathryn Adelle Jones, Lauryn Nicole Jones and Alexander Booth Tremblay; step-grandchildren, Charles Martin Ploss and Corey Ryan Ploss; step-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Carson, Calan, and Annabella; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by siblings, Bruce Alexander and Lois Alma Woody and a grandson, Charles Andrew Ploss.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Green Hills Cemetery, with Pastor James Grant officiating.
The public is welcome at the service, with facial masks and social distancing recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/, or to the Charles George VA Medical Center, (CO Creative Arts Therapies), 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Mint Hill, NC - Martha Adelle Alexander Hungerford, 81, passed peacefully in Lincolnton on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Martha was born at home at 163 Brevard Road, Asheville, to the late Jasper Allen and Lois Adella Davis Alexander. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jimmy Lynn Hungerford, who died in 2007.
Martha was a 1957 graduate of Morristown (TN) High School, where she met the love of her life, Jimmy Hungerford. For 21 years she traveled the world as the wife of a soldier, primarily in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Europe.
Known as the neighborhood mom, her home hosted anyone looking for good food and conversation. She was a pivotal member of a group that helped preserve trees on Vermont Ave, and she and Jimmy organized the first neighborhood association in West Asheville. Martha's special interests included cooking, crossword, scrabble, stained glass, square dancing and the Army Intelligence "Super Group".
She was actively involved as Democrat precinct judge in West Asheville for over 20 years.
Mrs. Hungerford is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Hungerford (Belinda Saldivar), Brenda Gail Ploss (Charlie), and Teresa Jones (Chris); son, James Hungerford (Kim); sister, Brenda Marie Arey (Markley); grandchildren, Brooke Alexandra Hungerford, James Riley Hungerford, Kathryn Adelle Jones, Lauryn Nicole Jones and Alexander Booth Tremblay; step-grandchildren, Charles Martin Ploss and Corey Ryan Ploss; step-great-grandchildren, Tyler, Owen, Carson, Calan, and Annabella; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by siblings, Bruce Alexander and Lois Alma Woody and a grandson, Charles Andrew Ploss.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday at Green Hills Cemetery, with Pastor James Grant officiating.
The public is welcome at the service, with facial masks and social distancing recommended.
Memorials may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/, or to the Charles George VA Medical Center, (CO Creative Arts Therapies), 1100 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC 28805.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.