|
|
Martha Anne (née Madden) Engle
Weaverville - Martha Anne Engle, known to friends as 'Marti' peacefully passed to her eternal reward on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving and devoted family. She is predeceased by her parents George and Corrine (Snyder) Madden.
A native of Rochester, New York, Marti grew up in South Florida eventually relocating to Weaverville, North Carolina in 1982. Prior to her retirement, Marti was a long time employee of St. Joseph Hospital and Mission Health.
Recognized as a loving, caring, and devoted woman, Marti will be deeply missed by her family, and many friends, and colleagues. Meet her once and she took you under her wing. Marti's strength, creativity, orderly nature, and fiery spirit will live in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Engle; two children, Earl Rohrback of Louisville, KY and Stephani Garrett of Wilmington, NC; four grandchildren, Lilliana, Aiden, Vera and Weston; three brothers, George Madden, Patrick Madden, and Lawrence Madden, as well as numerous extended family members.
A celebration of her remarkable life will be held on March 9, 2019.Time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to the Scleroderma Foundation at (800) 722-4673.
Morris Funeral Home, 304 Merrimon Avenue is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent through the website, www.morrisfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 24, 2019