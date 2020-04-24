|
Martha Bell Stroupe
Swannanoa - Martha Mae Bell Stroupe, 82, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County she was a daughter of the late James Russell Bell and Margaret Louise Cantrell Bell. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Rev. James Willard Stroupe, who passed away on February 26, 2018; brothers-in-law, Ed Lemon, and Robert Stroupe and wife Martha Cantrell Stroupe; and sister-in-law, Nina Stroupe.
Mrs. Stroupe was a beautiful, loving, and feisty mother, wife, and grandmother. She was saved at the age of 10 during a cottage prayer meeting at the Biltmore Estate. In 1958 she started attending Swannanoa Heights Baptist Church and rededicated her life to the Lord shortly thereafter and was baptized. She taught Sunday school for a children's class and was the church clerk. In 1962 she became a preacher's wife, and taught Sunday school with various ages at every church her and her husband were at. Her favorite songs were: "Because He Lives", "Jesus Loves Me", "The Anchor Holds", "I'm a Winner Either Way", and many more. Throughout life she was dedicated to the Lord and served Him along side of her husband throughout their 62 years of marriage.
Surviving are her children: Diane Stroupe Wrenn and husband Bob of Drakes Branch VA, Tim Stroupe and wife Maria of Westminster, SC, Libby Holcombe and husband Steve of West Asheville, and Angie Stroupe of the home; grandchildren: Jennifer Mosley, Tristan Stroupe and wife Cindy, Lindsay Dutton and husband Jamie, Brandi Rexroad and husband Austin, and Najwa Alshammasi and husband Trevin; great grandchildren: Celeste, Will, Stella, Kyle, Josh, James, Bentley, Peyton, and Aviyon; sister, Bobbi Lemon of Asheville; brother, James "Jim" Bell and wife Una of Weaverville; brothers-in-law: Dan Stroupe of Weaverville, Paul Stroupe and wife Cloria of Murphy, and Ted Stroupe of Asheville; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Sky View Memorial Park.
A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a future date at Sweeten Creek Baptist Church.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Sweeten Creek Baptist Church Missionary Fund, Swannanoa Heights Baptist Church Missionary Fund, 222 Fountain Way, Swannanoa, NC 28778, or to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251
Washington, DC 20090-7251.
The Stroupe family would like to express a heart felt thank you to CarePartners P.A.C.E for all their assistance in keeping their Momma at home as she wanted, and to her beloved "Pixie" (Dianne Fryar) for all her loving care.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020