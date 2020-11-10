1/
Martha Czerny Kootz
1949 - 2020
Martha Czerny Kootz

WEAVERVILLE - Martha Czerny Kootz, age 71, of Weaverville, died Monday, November 9, 2020.

Mrs. Kootz was a resident of Buncombe County since 1984. She was a graduate of Stone Business College and worked in the Yale School of Law as an Administrative Assistant. She formerly worked in Thoms Rehabilitation Hospital as an Administrative Coordinator and later retired from Steinmart. She was a member of Basilica of Saint Lawrence.

Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Harry W. Kootz; daughters, Adriana Kovalik and Stefanie Robinson; sisters, Vira and Teresa Czerny; two grandchildren, Joseph Kovalik and Cadence Robinson.

Her funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Basilica of Saint Lawrence, 97 Haywood Road, Asheville. Rev. David McCanless will officiate. Burial will follow in West Memorial Park, Weaverville.

For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mrs. Kootz's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
West Funeral Home
17 Merrimon Avenue
Weaverville, NC 28787
(828) 645-3011
