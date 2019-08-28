|
Martha Delores Anderson Fawbush
Asheville - Martha Delores Anderson Fawbush, 79, of Asheville passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation.
Martha was born in Knoxville, TN to the late Howard Rand Anderson and Anna Mae Chittum Anderson. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Howard Anderson Jr.
Martha graduated from the University of TN, with a BA and Master's in English, from UNC Chapel Hill with a Master's in Musicology, and from Newport News College with a Master's in Music.
Surviving Martha is her loving husband of 40 years, Edward Fawbush; sister, Doris A. Gibson; and brother, John P. Anderson.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the chapel of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services.
Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 28, 2019