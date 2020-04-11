|
Martha "Billie" Dockery
Savannah - Martha "Billie" Ivester Dockery, age 77, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence in Pooler, GA, under the care of GHC hospice. She had suffered for several years with Alzheimer's Disease. She retired from Memorial Health University Medical Center in 2012, where she worked as a registered nurse. She attended the University of South Carolina in the 1990's where she earned an Associate's degree in nursing after working many years as an LPN. At this time, she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau, the Honor Society of Nursing.
She was born November 21, 1942 to the late Gladys and Vincent Ivester, with whom she resided in Canton, NC, until her marriage to Mike Dockery on August 10, 1969. She is survived by Mike, her husband of 50 years, and her beloved dog Bella. She is also survived by her daughter Ginger Beasley, son-in-law Jarrad, and six grandchildren: Jackson, Megan, Susanna, Joseph, Gabriel, and Hayley. She also leaves behind cousins and other extended family in NC.
She will be cremated, then interred with her parents at Bonaventure Cemetery in Canton, NC, at a later date.
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020