Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Dockery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha "Billie" Dockery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha "Billie" Dockery Obituary
Martha "Billie" Dockery

Savannah - Martha "Billie" Ivester Dockery, age 77, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at her residence in Pooler, GA, under the care of GHC hospice. She had suffered for several years with Alzheimer's Disease. She retired from Memorial Health University Medical Center in 2012, where she worked as a registered nurse. She attended the University of South Carolina in the 1990's where she earned an Associate's degree in nursing after working many years as an LPN. At this time, she was inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau, the Honor Society of Nursing.

She was born November 21, 1942 to the late Gladys and Vincent Ivester, with whom she resided in Canton, NC, until her marriage to Mike Dockery on August 10, 1969. She is survived by Mike, her husband of 50 years, and her beloved dog Bella. She is also survived by her daughter Ginger Beasley, son-in-law Jarrad, and six grandchildren: Jackson, Megan, Susanna, Joseph, Gabriel, and Hayley. She also leaves behind cousins and other extended family in NC.

She will be cremated, then interred with her parents at Bonaventure Cemetery in Canton, NC, at a later date.

Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Savannah, GA
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -