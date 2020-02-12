|
|
Dr. Martha Eloise Styles
Swannanoa - Dr. Martha Eloise Styles was born November 13, 1943 and passed away on February 8, 2020.
Dr. Styles worked as a Veterinary Pathologist and Meat Inspector for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture. She spent many hours visiting farms and slaughter houses in Western North Carolina inspecting facilities to ensure that animals were handled humanely and helping farm families obtain health certificates and licenses to gain better markets. Dr. Styles received her veterinary degree from Ohio State University. After college, she served as a Captain in the US Air Force, stationed in Korea. She then worked for the US Department of Agriculture and was one of the select group of veterinarians sent to England to assist with the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001.
Dr. Styles was born in Asheville and was the daughter of the late Judge William M. Styles and Harriet A. Styles. She is survived by her husband, John Greer; her sister, Dede Styles; her brother, Allen Styles and wife, Linda; her niece, Jennifer Styles; her aunt, Martha Murdock; and many cousins and friends.
Donations to honor Dr. Styles may be made to the Swannanoa Valley Museum.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020