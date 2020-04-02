|
|
Martha Evelyn Morrow Lee
Fairview - Martha Evelyn Morrow Lee, age 94, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Now she can see her Savior that she sang about - "Jesus, Jesus, How I Trust Him"...
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James Robert "Shorty" Lee, who died May 5, 1995. She was a daughter of the late John and Zadie Morrow.
Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Broadus, Thurl, Howard, Burgan, Troy and Charles Morrow; and her sisters, Minnie Gregory, Annie Hill, Veenie Ledbetter, Betty Sales, Pat Goforth, Elizabeth Morrow, and Katherine Sales.
Martha is survived by two daughters, Kay Capps and husband Jackie, of Statesville, and Judy Jones of Fairview; grandchildren, Lisa Capps Thompson and Brian Capps of Statesville, Scott Jones and wife Stephanie, and Michelle Jones Myers and husband James, all of Fairview; and great-grandchildren, Rex and Kelsi Thompson, Mattie Jones, and Dakotah and Dillon Pressley.
A longtime faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, she enjoyed working with children in the nursery, Vacation Bible School, and teaching youth in Sunday School for many years. She also enjoyed babysitting for numerous children through the years.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, burial will be private, with Rev. Steve Hensley and Pastor Tommy Lanning officiating.
Per her request, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 1454, Fairview, NC 28730.
The family would like to express our sincerest appreciation and deepest heartfelt "Thank You" to the staff at Fleshers of Fairview for loving her and caring for her.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020