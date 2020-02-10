Services
Martha Falls Clark

Martha Falls Clark Obituary
Martha Falls Clark

Matthews - Martha Falls Clark, 71, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at Carrington Place in Matthews, NC.

Ms. Clark was born in Asheville and devoted her career to Coronary Care Nursing.

She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mary Falls Bradley, and a sister, Patricia Causey. She is survived by a sister, Myrtle Reed, and ex-husband, Alan Clark of Asheville, plus cousins, nieces, and nephews. Martha will be especially missed by her friends/caregivers, Marilyn and Steve Presson and their family in Charlotte.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 14, at the 856 Tunnel Road Chapel of Groce Funeral Home with the Rev. James Lamb officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of Union County, 700 W. Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe, NC 28110.

The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Remember
