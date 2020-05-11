|
|
Martha Foster Hyatt
Candler - Martha Hyatt passed away on May 9, 2020 at home in Candler.
Martha was born March 23, 1928, in Buncombe County to the late Fred and Millie Foster. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Norburn C. Hyatt; infant daughter, Machelle Lynn; sister, Fredriece "Tooter" O'Kelley (Dewey James) and both of her brothers Charles (Nancy) and Billy; son-in-law, Bill Kulseth; and by her husband Norburn's siblings and their spouses.
She is survived by two daughters, Karen Allman, (Jim Allman), and Norma Kulseth. She also leaves six grandchildren, Machelle Allman (Kenan Isitt), Jay Allman (Daniela), Nicole Parrish (Chris), Jon Allman, Will Kulseth (Helen), and Joshua Kulseth; 10 great-grandchildren, Conan Isitt, Grace Collier, James and Claire Allman, Craig, Laney Luanne, and Lucy Suzanne Parrish, and Liam, Wyatt, and Annie Kulseth; her sister, Rosa Lee Bumgarner; sister-in-law, Winnie Foster; and Sonja Allen, a faithful caregiver and special niece.
Martha worked for many years for the Asheville Merchant's Association after graduating from Asheville Biltmore College. Martha was a member of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) and Electa Chapter No. 228 Order of the Eastern Star. She served in many offices of Eastern Star, including Worthy Matron. She was very proud of having served as Grand Ruth for the State of North Carolina Order Eastern Star.
The graveside service will be held at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020