Martha J. (Graham) Galvan
Arden - Martha J. (Graham) Galvan, 54, of Arden, passed away suddenly Monday, August 24, 2020 at Mission Hospital.
Born in Asheville, she was the wife of Ascencion Galvan Salazar of Arden, and the daughter of the late Jamie Marion and Effie Irene (Gasperson) Graham. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Gary Graham and Donald Black.
Martha was a member of New Hendersonville Church of God, Hendersonville.
A selfless woman with a huge heart of gold, Martha was one who lived to serve others. She loved to cook and will be remembered for her large family meals. She will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son and daughter, Cosme and Celeste Galvan of Arden; two brothers, Charles and Earl Graham; her sister Susan Redden and her twin sister, Marcia Graham; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Avery's Creek Christian Church Cemetery with Pastor Steve Morrison officiating. Martha will lie in repose from 11 AM Wednesday until 1:30 PM Thursday at Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian, where friends may view and sign the register book. The family will receive friends at the home in Arden.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.