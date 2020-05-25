|
|
Martha Lucille Cook
Alexander - Martha Lucille Ward Cook, 69, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Care Partners Hospice John F. Keever, Jr. Solace Center following a courageous battle with cancer.
A native of Henderson County, Mrs. Cook had resided in Buncombe County since 1976. She retired in 2002 from the Buncombe County School System following 30 years of service, teaching elementary classes at Biltmore, Leicester, and North Buncombe Elementary Schools. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Cook was the daughter of the late Elmer D. and Ruth E. Ward. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Bell, formerly of Hendersonville.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth Luke Cook, whom she married July 24, 1971; sisters: Mary McGlashan and husband Frank of Flat Rock, Margaret Langston and husband John of Flat Rock, and Marie Newsome and husband Chris of Landis, NC; sister-in-law, Patricia Cook of Leicester; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Freida Farmer of Clinton, SC and Barbara Blaine of Hendersonville.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 Mt. Carmel Road, Asheville, NC 28806, or to the .
Anders-Rice Funeral Home is assisting Mrs. Cook's family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 25 to May 27, 2020