Martha M. Buchanan
Martha M. Buchanan

Asheville - Martha M. Buchanan, 96 of Asheville, formerly of Spartanburg, SC passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Mrs. Buchanan was born December 8, 1923 to the late John and Mary Milner. She was a member of Bethesda United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Buchanan; four brothers and one sister.

Martha is survived by her children, James H. George of Anderson, SC; Jeanne Alverson of Inman, SC and Reba Fulton of Asheville, NC; sister, Floride Calvert of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Melissa George, Jimmy George, Donna Wagner, Lee Alverson and Beth Stepp; and four great-grandsons.

A memorial service will be held at a later date with burial in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.

Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family.

www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harwood Home For Funerals
208 W State St
Black Mountain, NC 28711
(828) 669-2977
